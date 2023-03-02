A nine-month-old baby with a rare heart condition is still waiting to have the surgery that could save his life.

Zachary, from Cardiff, was born with tetralogy of Fallot (TOF) - a combination of four congenital heart defects.

His family say that they have been told Zach won't make it to his first birthday unless he undergoes a life-saving operation.

Natasha Browning, Zachary's mother, had never heard of TOF before doctors confirmed Zachary had the complex condition when she was 22 weeks pregnant.

After Zachary was born, he was put into intensive care straight away and his parents say they were not able to be discharged without knowing basic life support.

Zachary lives with a hole in his heart and requires medication to keep the blood pumping around his body because one of his arteries is thicker.

The condition can cause low levels of oxygenation which leads to him appearing grey, lifeless, floppy, and blue.

When this happens, Zachary's parents Natasha and Harrison need to act quickly to put him into the recovery position.

His family are now waiting for the results of an MRI scan that will determine whether his newly-diagnosed conditions will delay or hinder a life-changing surgery.

Zachary was scheduled to go in for the four-hour operation in Bristol twice last year, but his ill health meant things have had to be put on hold after he was hospitalised with rhinovirus first and then coronavirus just a week later.

Zachary sometimes has seizures due to his epilepsy and his heart condition Credit: Media Wales

Zachary had also began to have seizures that have hospitalised him and has been diagnosed with epilepsy.Zachary's father, Harrison, said: "When I went to the hospital and saw him being on oxygen, for any parent to see their child at any age on oxygen, it tore me apart.""For us as a couple, we've been through a hell of a lot in the years we've been together"

Natasha said. "It's been a tough road, and it's going to get tougher.

"If Zachary can't have surgery, we know what will happen - he will pass away.

"If he can have the surgery, it will be excellent because we can get our little boy fighting fit and hopefully kicking a football about by the end of the year."Natasha is six months pregnant with a baby girl and says she is looking forward to seeing Zachary becoming a big brother.

She and Harrison are in the process of planning their wedding in May and are hoping Zachary will be a pageboy. They have even arranged for his own engraved cufflinks.

"We've got Zachary a five piece suit for him," Natasha said.However, with Zachary still waiting to undergo the surgery that would save his life, his parents say the wedding could be put on hold if his operation is scheduled near the wedding date.His parents say it would be a huge milestone for Zachary to reach his first birthday.

"There'll be a little party with the family, we'll get out the decorations - banners and balloons, and everything else," Natasha said. "We're lucky to get this far but we know that his first birthday might not happen. There's a good chance that he might not be here much longer if he doesn't have the surgery."She added: "We've tried to learn to accept the fact that this could be it now. Every day that we make a memory with Zach is important and hopefully he can help walk his mummy down the aisle now."