A man accused of spitting at a police sergeant’s face within days of receiving a suspended sentence for a similar assault has been jailed.

Matthew Williams, of Cae Mawr in Penrhyndeudraeth, was given a twelve-month suspended term at Llandudno Magistrates Court, for an assault on police at Ysbyty Gwynedd, Bangor on 23 February.

Then on 27 February, Williams pleaded guilty to assaulting two emergency workers in Penrhyndeudraeth and damaging a police vehicle.

Prosecutor James Neary explained police had been called to a property on Monday and tried to assist the bare-chested defendant as one officer gave him a coat to keep warm.

Williams, who had been drinking alcohol, proceeded to spit in a sergeant’s face and on a PC’s police vest.

Following the latest attack, the suspended sentence he received before this was activated and the 31-year-old was sentenced to another year in custody, to run consecutively.

The court also ordered Williams to pay £93 compensation each to two police officers.

Defence solicitor Andrew Scott said Williams, who worked for a plastics company, had received an alcohol treatment requirement when the suspended sentence was imposed. He added Williams had mental health problems and was remorseful.

”I ask you to consider a further suspended sentence and give him the opportunity to work with probation,” Mr Scott told the magistrates.

However, court chairman Gordon Browne decided there was deliberate spitting and Williams was jailed.