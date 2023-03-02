A man who set fire to a woman's house after he thought witches lived inside has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order.

Stuart Hughes, 41, poured petrol through the letterbox of Zara Groves's home in Llandudno before setting it on fire in March 2022.

Hughes, of Ffordd Gwynedd, claimed he was being "tormented by witches" and that they had been living at the property, Caernarfon Crown Court heard.

He pleaded guilty to arson with being reckless as to whether life is endangered.

Ms Groves, 52, was left homeless after watching her home be destroyed leaving extensive damage.

An empty five-litre jerry can was found by police inside Hughes' shed after he was arrested the next day. Credit: Daily Post Wales

Prosecutor Sion ap Mihangel said Ms Groves was packing for a weekend trip away when she heard an "almighty bang" at her front door at around 10pm. She was then confronted with smoke and flames that eventually "melted" the door to her property, the court.

The health and fitness coach managed to escape uninjured and called the fire service for help who discovered petrol had been poured at the scene.

Hughes was arrested the following day as police found an empty five-litre jerry can in his shed.

At first, he denied involvement but during a second interview, Hughes confessed to being responsible and claimed that two women living there had “subjected him to witchcraft” for almost a decade and burning the property was his way of trying to “get rid of the evil”.

Ms Groves, appearing via videolink, told the court the incident was “the worst, scariest time of [my] life”. She said that the attack had cost her thousands of pounds, adding she shuddered to think about the "what ifs" that could have happened if she had guests over or had not been able to escape that night.

She told the judge that she is now a "shell" of the person she once was. After describing the situation a "continuing nightmare", Ms Groves revealed she has since had to fork out for stronger doors and security systems to make herself feel at ease whilst alone.

Maria Masellis, mitigating, called upon psychiatrist Dr Fiona Best, one of the clinicians involved with Hughes' care since his transfer out of HMP Berwyn.

Dr Best said Hughes' paranoid schizophrenia was “severe”, adding that a return to custody would most likely result in a relapse of any progress he has already made.

Judge Nicola Saffman accepted what the professionals had to say about the defendant's "chronic relapsing of mental illness" and decided that an indefinite hospital and restriction order were the most suitable sentence.

This means Hughes can only be discharged from hospital with the consent of the Secretary of State for Justice.