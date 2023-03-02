Play Brightcove video

Update from our North Wales reporter Joanne Gallacher during Thursday's Wales at Six

People living in Conwy are facing an increase of nearly 10% in their council tax.

It comes after local members voted in favour of the rise on Thursday afternoon.

For those living in the area, the rise means they will pay an extra £142.38 - the equivalent of £2.74 extra per week.

The council in Conwy were talking about a 12% increase just a few weeks ago Credit: PA Images.

The tax will rise from £1,438.15 to £1,580.53 - a 9.9% increase.

The councillor in charge of finance at the council described the budget as being "the most difficult" he had ever "encountered as a councillor".

There are variations in local rates with Torfaen having the lowest at just 1.95%.

For comparison, last year the average rise across Wales was nearly 3%

Cllr Mike Priestley, Conwy's cabinet member for finance added: “We now know how all the outside pressures have impacted our budget, and I realise this is an uncomfortable report to read.

“Increased housing need, rising energy costs, inflation, and national pay awards have all created significant demand on our services and budgets.

“We’ll do everything we can to protect vital services, but to address the £21.7 million shortfall we will need to reduce business cases; reduce budgets, and increase Council Tax.”

