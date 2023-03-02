Multiple emergency services, including police and air ambulance, are attending the scene of a "serious, multi-vehicle collision" on the M4 Prince of Wales bridge.

All traffic is being temporarily held both ways from J23 M48 to J22 M49.

A diversion is in place via M48. Credit: Google Maps

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.A Gwent Police statement said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the Prince of Wales Bridge at around 4pm on Thursday 2 March."Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and the Welsh Air Ambulance."The collision involved multiple cars and the incident is ongoing."The road has been closed between junctions 23 and 22 and diversions are in place."