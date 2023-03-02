A cliff edge overlooking one of Wales' most popular beaches could become "unstable" due to a rat "infestation", the local councillor has claimed.

Concerns have grown after a large number of the rodents were seen burrowing and tunnelling into the rocks in the Castle Hill area of Tenby, which overlooks the Pembrokeshire seaside town’s Castle Beach and South Beach.

Local councillor, Michael Williams, said he had been notified of the potential issues and had passed on concerns to the appropriate department at Pembrokeshire Council.

“The rodent infestation is so considerable at Castle Hill that a large area of the cliff appears to have extensive tunnelling by rodents, which make the cliff appear unstable”, Mr Williams explained.

People have been urged not to feed birds and drop food in the area. Credit: PA Images

Pembrokeshire council has since warned members of the public against feeding birds and dropping food in the area, as these were believed to be factors which heightened the presence of rats. Signs could also be put up at certain points in the town to remind people not to feed birds.

Mr Williams added that there were also concerns about a “major infestation” in the council gardens overlooking North Beach, where he feared there had been “extensive burrowing into the cliff area”. The issues have been raised with Pembrokeshire Council, which said it is aware of problems with rats in Tenby.

It's hoped that a specialist team will gain access to the cliff face to address the issue.

A spokesman for the council said: “We are aware of issues with rodents and the need of additional baiting points, and are working to address this concern. We are using specialist staff to address the access to the cliff face: this may also allow us regular access for the future as well.

“In the meantime, we advise against anyone feeding the birds and dropping food waste - and in the first instance we are considering additional signage to reinforce this message.”