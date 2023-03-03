A café owner has spent £3,000 on a speed camera after becoming frustrated by cars travelling too fast outside his business.

Paul Hooper, who claims he has clocked one vehicle travelling at 106mph in a 30mph zone on Oystermouth Road in Swansea, said he has been using his device since last November after calling for traffic calming measures along the stretch of road.

He said he regularly spots cars exceeding 70mph.

"I want the issue to be recognised", he said.

He said the results of his speed survey were "staggering" and said the road could "well be the fastest 30mph road in the UK".

Oystermouth Road is the east-to-west dual carriageway which links Swansea city centre with Mumbles.

Mr Hooper and local residents say they regularly experience speeding motorists

Some of the dual carriageway is 40mph; the stretch east of St Helen's rugby and cricket ground to the city centre is 30mph - but there is only one sign outside the sports ground.

Swansea Council said regular speed monitoring is carried out on Oystermouth Road which showed that the majority of drivers drove within the limit.

Mr Hooper said his results suggest there is a considerable amount of speeding - and an excessive speed problem.

He claims over a 39-day period, his device recorded 551,127 different speed and 149,387 were travelling over 30mph - just over than 27%.

The 57-year-old told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that he and others had raised concerns about speeding to the council and the police, but argued not enough was being done.

People living on Oystermouth Road have previously called for speed cameras to be installed there.

Mr Hooper said he was so desperate for calming measures he decided to take on the issue himself Credit: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Resident Tina Curtis said, "You want to sit here at night. I open my patio doors... but I have to shut them.

"How somebody has not been killed, I just don't know."

Another, Philip Curtis described it as "terrible". He said, "It's a built-up area, for goodness sakes. We've given up complaining".

The results of Mr Hooper's speed survey was shared with GoSafe, the Welsh Road Casualty reduction partnership, who said, "We have been in liaison with Mr Hooper regarding concerns of speeding in Oystermouth Road.

"We are currently assessing the location and evaluating it's suitability for mobile enforcement."

The council said it regularly monitors speeds along that road.

"A very low number of minor traffic incidents along this route in recent years means it is unlikely there would be a need for additional traffic calming measures".