A man had been found dead in the grounds of a church in south Wales.

Police were called to St Mary's Catholic Church on Stow Hill in Newport city centre on the morning of Wednesday 1 March.

A 57-year-old was found unresponsive and the death is currently being treated as "unexplained".

Ambulance crews also attended the scene to confirm the man, who was from Newport, had died.

Officers from Gwent Police confirmed a report had been submitted to the coroner.

A spokesperson for the force explained: “We received a report that a man had been found unresponsive in the grounds of St Mary's Catholic Church, Newport at around 8.30am on Wednesday 1 March.

“Officers attended along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, who confirmed that a 57-year-old man from Newport had died. The death is being treated as unexplained at this time; a report has been submitted to the coroner in relation to the death.”