At their conference in Llanelli, Plaid Cymru members will be asking, and aiming to answer, some of the biggest political questions about their party’s direction and purpose.

But it comes after a difficult year internally for the party with allegations of a “toxic culture” and complaints about harassment which are still being investigated.

The leader, Adam Price, is unlikely to address those issues in his speech. Members may try to raise questions about party structures and culture when they meet for a private special conference on Saturday. That's not the purpose of the special conference, however, which is to discuss the way forward for Plaid Cymru and a new political strategy.

What he is likely to focus on in speech is what the party can offer to people here in Wales facing multiple crises: an economic crisis, the cost of living crisis and the crisis in public services.

Offering solutions to those problems, he’ll tell members, will work into their long term goal of independence, building a “new majority” by showing voters who don’t back either independence or Plaid Cymru how both can improve their lives.

It's likely Welsh independence will be discussed despite a drop in support. Credit: PA Images

It’s a big ask. The latest Barn poll for ITV Wales and Cardiff University its support for independence at 22% with 54% saying they oppose it.

A poll this week for Wales Online puts the figure even lower at 18%.

Central to the party’s hopes is a new political strategy that members will debate and vote on in a private ‘special conference’ taking place alongside the conference itself this weekend.

The strategy has taken 18 months to consult members at all levels of the party with the leadership claiming that it’s based on over a thousand individual responses.

Unsurprisingly the strategy puts independence at the top of Plaid Cymru’s aims, not as an end in itself but as a way of creating a fairer Wales.

To do that, the strategy states that Plaid Cymru must position itself, and be seen as, a party of government and that means being realistic about the likelihood of having to go into a coalition government, particularly with the introduction of a new, more proportional, electoral system before the 2026 Senedd election.

It’s a big change. Since December 2021 the party has been working with Labour after signing a cooperation agreement but has refused to form a coalition.

If the political strategy is backed as expected this weekend, the party’s overriding goal will be to get into government, even if that means being a junior partner in a Labour-led administration.

That will be controversial with some in Plaid Cymru who are already questioning the value of even an arms-length co-operation agreement.

There’s already discontent amongst some about Adam Price’s leadership that’s only been exacerbated by criticism of his handling of a series of controversies: the suspension and reinstatement of Jonathan Edwards MP; the suspension of Rhys ab Owen MS while he’s investigated by the Senedd’s Standards Commissioner over an alleged breach of the code of conduct for members and the resignation of the party’s Chief Executive.

In response, Plaid Cymru brought in an external HR company to investigate allegations of misconduct and former Senedd member Nerys Evans is leading a working group reviewing the party’s complaints process.

Since December 2021, Plaid Cymru has been working with Welsh Labour following a cooperation agreement. Credit: PA Images

When he was previously asked about claims of a “toxic atmosphere” Adam Price told ITV Wales’ Sharp End that “we need to understand why that is and we are endeavouring to do so.”

"We've set out a number of different ways in which people within the party can confidentially share their perspective, share their experience ,and we're working with an independent HR consultancy to identify issues that we need to address and improve upon.

"We've also created a working group in order to drive this work forward, looking at what we need to do in terms of our structures, our culture, our processes.

"We're very clear about the party that we want to be aligned with our values. We want to be an inclusive party, a non-discriminatory party. We want to be a party where critical challenge is possible and done in a respectful manner."

The latest Barn poll shows that 28% of those asked thought that Adam Price is doing fairly or very well as leader while 26% think he’s doing badly or very badly and 46% don’t know.

Plaid Cymru runs four Councils and won 13 seats out of 60 in the Senedd election of 2021 compared to Labour’s 29. It’s seen as a steady performance but without a much hoped-for breakthrough.

Despite this, party insiders feel it unlikely that Adam Price will face a leadership challenge.

The conference takes place in Llanelli today (Friday) and Saturday with speeches from Adam Price and other senior figures alongside a guest speaker, Mhairi Black the SNP’s deputy Westminster leader.

The political strategy will be debated and voted on in private when a special conference is held on Saturday afternoon.