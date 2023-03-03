Twenty five women's rugby players in Wales have been given full-time professional contracts for 2023 - more than double the number handed out by the Welsh Rugby Union in January last year.

The WRU awarded 12 of the contracts in January 2022. A number of players were given semi-pro contracts at the same time, while a total of 29 players went full-time for the second half of last year to work on their games ahead of the World Cup in New Zealand.

Wales were knocked out in the quarter-finals by the hosts, who eventually went on to be crowned champions.

The increased number of full-time contracts will boost head coach Ioan Cunningham's preparations for the Women's Six Nations, which starts later this month.

Wales get their campaign underway against Ireland at Cardiff Arms Park on 25 March.

Wales were knocked out of the World Cup last year by New Zealand Credit: PA

Last year, there were just three sides who enjoyed some form of professionalism, with England and France the other two alongside Wales. However, this year every squad has a professional contract arrangement in place.

It comes after a tense period as the WRU has been in dispute over contracts with regional sides in the men's game.

There was a threat players could go on strike during the recent Six Nations defeat to England, although industrial action was averted and the match went ahead.

Formal contract offers to regional players have either been made or are soon to be made, with many expected to take heavy pay cuts.

The WRU has also faced a recent sexism scandal, with now-former CEO Steve Phillips forced to resign after the organisation faced accusations of misogyny and bullying, although no accusations were levelled at him personally.

Interim CEO Nigel Walker has since told a Senedd committee the WRU was "in denial" and had turned "a blind eye" to the problem.

Amongst those to move from part-time to full-time deals are flanker Alex Callender, utility back Lowri Norkett and centre Megan Webb.

WRU interim CEO Nigel Walker said: “Our stated aim is to put everything in place to create a world class international programme for women in Wales. The investment we put into the national programme last year paid clear dividends."

He added: “It’s important we don’t stand still and we believe the enhanced investment in the programme this year will go some way, not only to developing these players, but others who join the squad for training and tournaments.”

Wales get their Women's Six Nations campaign underway at Cardiff Arms Park later this month Credit: PA

Ioan Cunningham, the Wales Women’s Senior Head Coach, said: “We are thrilled to be able to reward these players for the commitment and level of performance and professionalism they showed throughout last year."

He continued: “Our aim this year will be to continue to build on the improvements we made in 2022. We’ve made progress but we are very aware that all the other nations are also developing with contracts and full-time programmes so it’s vital to keep moving forward.

“However, we also have one eye on developing the next wave of players ahead of the next Rugby World Cup in 2025.

“It is a very exciting time for women’s rugby in Wales. The new Celtic Challenge, the U20s and U18s programmes are just some of the initiatives unearthing talented players who will no doubt put their hands up for international selection before long.”