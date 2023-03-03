Plaid Cymru’s leader has promised that he “will do everything necessary” to change the culture in his party.

Adam Price also promised a new “vision that will transform the Welsh economy” including rejoining the EU single market and customs union during his speech to Plaid Cymru’s conference in Llanelli.

He’s faced criticism of his handling of a series of controversies: the suspension and reinstatement of Jonathan Edwards MP; the suspension of Rhys ab Owen MS while he’s investigated by the Senedd’s Standards Commissioner over an alleged breach of the code of conduct for members and the resignation of the party’s Chief Executive.

Adam Price was addressing members in Llanelli Credit: Adrian Masters

In his conference speech Mr Price told members that “These last few years, and these last few months haven’t come without their challenges for us as a party and for me as your leader.

“We are challenged to be the change we want to be in society. And it is clear that we have to do better, much better than we have.”

In response to the concerns, Plaid Cymru has already brought in an external HR company to investigate allegations of misconduct and former Senedd member Nerys Evans is leading a working group reviewing the party’s complaints process.

But in his speech, Adam Price promised to go further, saying that “I will do and together we will do everything necessary, everything possible to get this right.

“This is important to me, and it’s essential for us. The work is already ongoing and it will go on as part of a continuing commitment to align our culture and our structure with our values, to practice what we preach.

“Because if we are to become a kinder, fairer Independent Nation – a Cymru for All where no one is left behind – we must shine a beacon as a Party for All where everyone feels safe, welcomed and valued. And that as a party is our solemn and united pledge.”

He also used his speech to announce a new economic plan that the party says will “transform the Welsh and create green jobs.”

He told delegates that that will involve rejoining aspects of the European Union that Britain left when it departed the European Union.

“Plaid Cymru believes in rejecting a foolish, failed hard Brexit by re-joining the Single Market and the Customs Union. Keir Starmer knows that to be the best option – but, just like Boris Johnson or Rishi Sunak, he says what not what he believes to be true but what he believes to be popular.

“But for those that put their faith in the job-creating power of Brexit tell that to the seven hundred workers at Two Sisters in Ynys Mon.

“Plaid Cymru believes that now is the time for a new vision that will transform the Welsh economy into one that works for every part and for everyone in Wales. “

He blamed Conservatives at Westminster for making things worse for people living in Wales but also criticised Labour, saying that, “People hope and expect Labour to be better but the closer they get to office, the higher they rise in the opinion polls, the more cautious and conservative they become.

He called for the transfer to Wales of “tools to transform the economy” including full devolution over the Crown Estate, which owns most of the seabed around Wales, and what he called “fairer funding” from the UK Government.

On Saturday, members will go into a private special conference as part of the main conference. They’ll be debating and voting on a new political strategy which puts independence at the top of Plaid Cymru’s agenda but says it must be allied with “bread and butter policies” and a commitment to go into government even if that means joining a coalition.