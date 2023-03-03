An 82-year-old woman is among those in hospital following a major crash on the Prince of Wales bridge that brought traffic to a standstill for hours.

The crash happened at around 4pm on Thursday 2 March and closed the M4 in both directions.

The 82-year-old from East Sussex was a passenger, while the driver of the vehicle, a 53-year-old man from Brighton, has also been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 30-year-old woman from Wiltshire, who was driving a Land Rover, has been arrested under suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

The crash involved three cars and a van: a Land Rover, a Volkswagen ID3, a Volkswagen Golf and a Ford Transit Custom van.

Multiple emergency services attended the scene, including police offers and personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and the Welsh Air Ambulance.

Gwent Police are appealing for witnesses or any motorists with dashcam footage that may have been using the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge between 3.50pm and 4.15pm.

