The George Cross, which was presented to the NHS in Wales last year, has gone on display for the public to see at the St Fagans National Museum of History.

The cross which is the UK's highest civilian gallantry medal, was awarded by the late Queen Elizabeth II to mark the 75th anniversary of the health service.

It's only the time ever that the medal has been granted to an organisation for an act of great heroism.

Judith Paget, t he Chief Executive of NHS Wales and Dr Ami Jones, Intensive Care Consultant at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, received the award on behalf of the Welsh NHS at a ceremony at Windsor Castle last July.

Both have been to St Fagans to see it, which is now the permanent home for the medal.

Judith Paget said, “I’m delighted that the medal has a permanent home as part of the national collection at Amgueddfa where it serves as a proud reminder of the great dedication of the NHS workforce in Wales.

“The medal recognises the service of all those who’ve worked in the NHS since it was established in 1948, a devotion to duty that shone brightly in the pandemic.”

Meanwhile Dr Ami Jones said it was a great honour to receive the medal on behalf of the NHS in Wales.

“I’m pleased the honour can now be shared with my colleagues in all areas of the NHS in Wales.

“I’m very aware of the significance that this medal means to all of us in the NHS who found a new level of courage during the pandemic to provide excellent care and create solutions to the unprecedented situation.”

Sioned Hughes, Head of History and Archaeology, Amgueddfa Cymru was also there to welcome the medal to the museum.

She has said she's pleased to display it alongside other objects that tell the story of the NHS in Wales.

“The National Health Service belongs to the people of Wales and has a special place at the heart of our national life. This display ensures that the story of the NHS is represented in the museum during a significant year.

"Both the NHS and St Fagans National Museum of History celebrate their 75th anniversary this year and so it is fitting that the medal is displayed in the gallery for all to see.”

The display will continue until 5 March next year with planning underway to display the medal across Wales from next year.

