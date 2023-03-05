Credit: The incident happened along Mold Road at the junction of Old Mold Road.

A cyclist has died following a collision with a car in Wrexham on Saturday afternoon.

The man was involved in the collision with a white Fiat 500 along the A541 Mold Road at the junction with Old Mold Road.

North Wales Police say they are appealing for witnesses following the incident which happened near Gwersyllt at around 4.05pm on Saturday 4 March.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Wale Police Roads Policing Unit via the live webchat or by calling 101, quoting reference number A032132.