The final suspect wanted in connection with the death of 23-year-old Tomasz Waga in Cardiff has been arrested.

Tomasz Waga's body was discovered on a street in Cardiff in January 2021.

Elidon Elezi, 23, from East Finchley, London, has been charged with participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group and breaching bail conditions.

He appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on 1 March and is remanded in custody for a further hearing at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday, 10 March.

Three men were jailed in January this year as part of what South Wales Police has described as "one of the most complex and largest investigations" it has ever undertaken.Josif Nushi and Mihal Dhana received life sentences for the murder of Tomasz Waga, while Hysland Aliaj was sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter.

Hysland Aliaj (left) was found guilty of manslaughter while Mihal Dhana (center) and Josif Nushi (right) were found guilty of murder. Credit: South Wales Police

The three were found guilty following a trial at Newport Crown Court.

A fifth man, Artan Palluci, 31, was arrested in London last month.

He is on remand awaiting trial for the offences of participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group and breaching bail conditions.Police have confirmed that Tomasz’ family have been updated.