The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for ice and snow in parts of Wales from Monday evening.

The weather is set to create "difficult travel conditions" in places until later this week.

The warning will be in place from 21:00 on Monday until 10:00 on Tuesday, with further warnings in place for the rest of the week.

The local authorities set to be affected across Wales include: Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen, and Vale of Glamorgan.

What to expect according to the Met Office

Some roads and railways could be affected, with passengers set to face longer journey times by road, bus and train services

Some injuries could occur from slips and falls on icy surfaces

There may be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

The forecaster has also warned that a period of snow is likely to cause some travel disruption in parts of south Wales during Wednesday, with heavy snow expected in north Wales towards the end of the week.

