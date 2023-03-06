Play Brightcove video

ITV's Good Morning Britain correspondent Katy Rickitt reports from outside Gwent Police HQ

Three people have been found dead in the search for five people reported missing after a night out in Cardiff.

The other two have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a suspected car crash.

Sophie Russon, 20, Eve Smith, 21, and Darcy Ross, 21, all from Newport, and Rafel Jeanne, 24 and Shane Loughlin, 32, from Cardiff, had all been reported missing.

Police have not confirmed the names of those who have died.

The three women were last seen on Saturday 4 March at around 2am in the Llanedeyrn area of Cardiff.

They had travelled there from Porthcawl in a VW Tiguan with Mr Jeanne and Mr Loughlin.

Gwent Police recovered the car in St. Mellons just after midnight on Monday.

Officers believe the car came off the A48 after being involved in a crash.

Specialist officers are supporting the families of those involved and enquiries are ongoing.

Family members had previously appealed for information on social media.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, or send a direct message on social media, quoting 2300071791.

Gwent Police said the case has been referred to the IOPC, which it said is in line with normal procedures.