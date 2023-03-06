Tributes have been paid to three people killed in a crash that has left two others seriously injured in Cardiff.

Darcy Ross, 21, Rafel Jeanne, 24 and Eve Smith, 21, died in the crash.

Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, survived and are being treated for serious injuries.

All five were in a Volkswagen Tiguan that came off the A48(M) in Cardiff and crashed into trees.

The accident happened near a roundabout off the A48 near St Mellons in Cardiff Credit: PA

The three women are understood to have visited The Muffler bar in Maesglas in Newport on Friday evening.

Friends believe they headed to 35 miles west to Trecco Bay Holiday Park in Porthcawl in a Volkswagen Tiguan along with Shane Loughin and Rafel Jeanne, who were also reported missing.

Tributes have been paid on social media with family members confirming their loved ones had died.

One relative of Miss Smith wrote: “I will not comment on anyone other than Eve Smith to confirm that she has been confirmed as deceased.

“Thank you for your support and shares and I won’t be answering messages please allow us some time as a family to digest this terrible news x.”

The scene of the crash was hidden with green tarpaulin Credit: PA

A friend of Miss Ross and Miss Smith wrote: “I don’t really have the words right now.

“Darcy Ross I’m going to miss you little gypsy girl. You were one of a kind, I’m going to miss trying to ‘life coach’ you as you would’ve said. You were a real ray of sunshine especially on my bad days.

“Eve Smith you were truly a beautiful young girl, who’s heart was made of gold just like your sister’s, give her a big hug for me and hold each other tight until the day we all have our turn and reunite.”

Shane Loughlin and Sophie Russon are being treated in hospital. Credit: Social media

A friend of Mr Loughlin posted: “I’m so proud of us all pulling together out there searching for our dear friends last night.

“It’s heart breaking what’s happened to Rafel Jeanne and those two girls. My body is still shaking and I can’t stop being sick the thought of them all there all of that time.

“Many times I have driven past, it just makes me so sad and to how helpless our Shane Loughlin must of felt trapped inside.

“Wish Sophie a speedy recovery and I send all my love and strength to all the families involved.”

South Wales Police said it is leading the investigation into the collision after a car was found "off the A48 in the St Mellons area of Cardiff".

In a statement it added, "South Wales Police is carrying out an investigation into the road traffic collision to establish what happened."

"We would like to thank the public for their patience and their cooperation whilst the road is closed. Our thoughts are with the those affected by this incident."

Photographs from the scene show large green fencing and tarpaulin has been erected around the crash site, which is among trees.

People also started arriving on Monday to leave floral tributes to those who died.

People left flowers and messages at the scene on Monday Credit: PA

Specialist officers are supporting the families of those involved and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, or send a direct message on social media, quoting 2300071791.

Gwent Police said the case has been referred to the IOPC, which it said is in line with normal procedures.

An IOPC spokesman said: “We can confirm that Gwent Police have advised us that they are making a referral in connection with this tragic incident and we will carry out an assessment in due course to determine what further action may be required from us.”