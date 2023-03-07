A friend of the victims of a fatal car crash in Cardiff has criticised police efforts in the search for the group before they were found.

Darcy Ross and Eve Smith, both 21 and from Newport, were found dead alongside Rafel Jeanne, 24, from Cardiff in the early hours of Monday morning. Police believe the car they were travelling in crashed into trees off the A48 near St Mellons.

All five people were reported missing over the weekend Credit: PA

Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, survived and are being treated in hospital for serious injuries.

The five individuals were reported missing to Gwent Police on the evening of Saturday 4 March after they were last seen at about 2am in the Llanedeyrn area having travelled there from Porthcawl.

The car is believed to have crashed into trees near a roundabout Credit: PA

South Wales Police added a "subsequent missing person report in respect of one of the individuals" was made on Sunday.

Meanwhile, family and friends made desperate pleas on social media for information on their whereabouts over the weekend.

The car was discovered shortly after midnight on Monday in the St Mellons area of the capital, South Wales Police said.

It is understood a helicopter searching for the car found it.

Floral tributes and messages were left near to where the car was discovered Credit: PA

Speaking at the scene, a friend of the Darcy, Eve and Sophie claimed it was members of the public searching who found them and not the police.

Tamzin Samuels, 20, said: “I do think the police could have done a lot more in putting the helicopters out earlier.

“They only posted the appeal an hour before the girls were found. We found them before the police found them – we rang the police.

“The search party found the girls before the police found the girls.

“I think that speaks volumes really, they had all that equipment, and we had cars when we were looking.

“They were really popular girls, the life of the party, and it was really out of character for them to do what they did, which is why we knew something was wrong.”

Tributes have been paid by friends and family of Darcy Ross, Rafel Jeanne and Eve Smith Credit: ITV Wales

Meanwhile, the family of Eve Smith urged police to be given time and space to investigate what happened.

In a statement from the solicitor of Ms Smith’s family, the family describe it as an “extraordinarily difficult time” and ask for the privacy to be "allowed to grieve in peace."The statement reads: “We want to allow Gwent Police and South Wales Police the time and space to investigate the matter in a thorough and professional way and to enable the Independent Office for Police Conduct thereafter to come to their own conclusions."

Ms Smith’s death comes eight years after her sister Xana Doyle, 19, was killed in a car crash. The driver, who was twice the drink-drive limit, was prosecuted and Ms Smith took part in a Sky TV documentary about the incident and campaigned for tougher sentences.

The discovery sparked a large police response along with the fire service Credit: PA

Tributes for Darcy Ross, Eve Smith and Rafel Jeanne flooded in across social media as well as at the scene, and a fireworks display took place in memory of those who died.

South Wales Police (SWP) said on Monday evening that their investigation into the incident is continuing and confirmed the names of the victims.

Both South Wales Police and neighbouring force Gwent Police, who were leading the missing persons investigation prior to the discovery of the car, said they have referred themselves to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) “in line with normal procedure”.

An IOPC spokesman said: “We can confirm that Gwent Police have advised us that they are making a referral in connection with this tragic incident and we will carry out an assessment in due course to determine what further action may be required from us.”

In a further statement on Tuesday morning, the IOPC said it is "urgently carrying out an assessment of referrals received yesterday from Gwent Police and South Wales Police to determine what action may be required from us."

South Wales Police said it is leading the investigation on the road traffic collision and in a statement on Monday evening, Assistant Chief Constable Jason Davies of South Wales Police said:

“Our thoughts are with the families of all those affected by this tragic incident. Specialist officers are carrying out an investigation to piece together what has happened.

"Family liaison officers are supporting the families involved at what must be a hugely difficult time for them.

“To ensure independent oversight, South Wales Police has referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, as is usual in these circumstances.”