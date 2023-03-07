A major investigation has been launched after three people died and two left seriously injured after a fatal car crash.

Darcy Ross, 21, and Eve Smith, 21, both from Newport, as well as Rafel Jeanne, 24, from Cardiff, died following the incident off the A48 in St Mellons, Cardiff.

Sophie Russon, 20, from Newport and Shane Loughlin, 32, from Cardiff, were left in a critical condition and remain in hospital with serious injuries.

The group were found in the early hours of 6 March - almost 48 hours after they were last seen with questions being raised by some over the police response.

Gwent Police has since referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct along with South Wales Police.

As the investigation continues, here's an overview of what we know so far.

The group of five were discovered in a Volkswagen Tiguan almost 48 hours after they were last seen.

Timeline of events

Friday night: The three women, Miss Ross, Miss Smith and Miss Russon, visited The Muffler bar for a night out in Maesglas in Newport.

They then travelled 35 miles west to Trecco Bay Holiday Park in Porthcawl in a Volkswagen Tiguan, along with Mr Loughlin and Mr Jeanne.

Saturday morning: The group then drove back to Newport through Cardiff where they were last seen at around 2am in the Llanedeyrn area.

Saturday: Over the weekend, friends and family of the group became worried after being unable to contact them and appealed for help on social media.

The five were reported missing to Gwent Police on Saturday evening.

Sunday: A further missing persons report in respect of one of the individuals was made to South Wales Police on Sunday, the force said.

Monday morning: Emergency services said they discovered a Volkswagen Tiguan at 12.15am on 6 March after police officers, a helicopter, and fire officers were deployed to the scene.

The vehicle, which is believed to have crashed into trees and come off the dual carriageway, was discovered in the St Mellons area of Cardiff in a wooden area immediately next to the A48.

By the time the Volkswagen was found, it was almost 48 hours after the group was last seen.

Who was involved?

The crash involved a group of five people, including Sophie Russon, 20, Darcy Ross, 21, and Eve Smith, 21, all from Newport, as well as Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Shane Loughlin, 32, from Cardiff.

They had all been reported missing by family and friends after going out on Friday night.

Police confirmed on Monday afternoon that Miss Ross, Miss Smith and Mr Jeanne had died.

Miss Russon and Mr Loughlin survived, but are in a critical condition whilst being treated for serious injuries in hospital.

On Monday, a family member of Miss Russon told ITV News that she was "through the worst of it" and "pulling through following surgery".

The group travelled from Newport to Porthcawl, before heading back to Newport through Cardiff.

Police response

Family and friends of those involved in the incident have criticised the police response publicly and on social media.

A friend of the three women claimed it was members of the public searching who found them and not the police.

Tamzin Samuels, 20, said: “The search party found the girls before the police found the girls.

“They were really popular girls, the life of the party, and it was really out of character for them to do what they did, which is why we knew something was wrong.”

A spokesperson for South Wales Police, the force leading the investigation, explained: "The five individuals were the subject of inquiries by Gwent Police following a missing person report made on Saturday evening."

It added: “A subsequent missing person report in respect of one of the individuals was made to South Wales Police on Sunday 5 March.”

Gwent Police, who was dealing with the missing persons inquiry, has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, who said it is "urgently carrying out an assessment of referrals received yesterday from Gwent Police and South Wales Police to determine what action may be required from us."

Enquires are ongoing.

People have been visiting the scene of the crash to pay tribute. Credit: PA Images

Tributes

Family and friends of those involved, including the three individuals to have died, have paid tributes on social media.

Flowers, balloons and notes have also been left at the scene of the crash.

People continued to visit the site throughout Monday with a fireworks display taking place in the evening in memory of those who died, with a further vigil reportedly taking place on Tuesday evening at the scene.