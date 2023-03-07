Wales rugby star Taulupe Faletau said he is "gutted" for team-mate Willis Halaholo after he said his new contract offer couldn't feed his family.

Amid the ongoing financial chaos that is taking place behind the scenes, regions are seeing their budgets slashed moving forward.

Over the weekend, Cardiff chief executive Richard Holland said the club are struggling to find the funds to contract a squad next season.

Players coming out of contract this summer are now being offered deals that represent a significant reduction in salary. Some reports suggest that salaries are shrinking by as much as 80 percent.

Centre Halaholo – who has just ruptured his Achilles and is now out for up to 12 months – has said on record that he will struggle to provide for his family under the terms of his new offer.

He said: "I can't accept an offer that can't even feed my family on a month to month basis. Regrets are running through my mind as I turned [down] offers to go abroad back in October in the hope of still representing both jerseys [Cardiff and Wales].

"But now I'm hating myself because of this situation we are in."

Speaking in the Wales camp on Tuesday, Faletau said of Halaholo's situation: "It's gutting really. I'm gutted for him. I don't know what else to say about that.

"The situation that we're all in at the moment is not great for anyone."

Faletau also admitted that players throughout Welsh rugby are concerned over what the future holds amid fears that the game in Wales is on the verge of a mass player exodus.

Wales are currently winless after three games in this year's Six Nations and will be staring down the barrel of a wooden spoon if they lose to Italy on Saturday.

Professional rugby in Wales has seen ongoing uncertainty over contracts Credit: PA

Their campaign has taken place against a backdrop of uncertainty and Faletau insists it's difficult to perform with so much distraction off the field.

"You've always got to try and put your best foot forward but when things aren't quite right off the pitch it's hard to give your all," he admitted.

"I guess it's a tough time to give your all."

Those coming out of contract this summer are feeling the impacts now.

Faletau says he hasn't sought clarity over his contractual situation from Cardiff, adding: "I don't know if I want to find out, either."