Two drunk men in Bridgend barged into a house and attacked the man who lived there with a baseball bat.

It came after they had already entered the house earlier in the day as one of the defendants punched the victim in the face.

The victim said it was difficult to live in the community following the attack as people saw him as a "grass."

Cardiff Crown Court heard Daniel Carter and Jonathan Middleton made abusive and threatening calls to the victim, who they both knew, while he was at Sarn social club in Bridgend.

After the victim went home, accompanied by a couple of friends, the defendants let themselves into the property through the unlocked front door. Middleton then punched the victim before both he and Carter ran through the house and into the back garden, where they climbed over the garden wall and fled.

Carter and Middleton returned later in the day, this time armed with a baseball bat.

Carter hit the victim over the head with the bat, before striking him to the arms, shoulder and back. Middleton then punched him, the court heard.

When Middleton was arrested two months later, he claimed the victim had "ripped him off" over a cocaine deal and his target had knives and guns at the property. The court heard there was no evidence to support this.

Carter was arrested two days later. He said he went to the victim's house to buy cocaine after Middleton "nagged" him to go with him.

Carter said the baseball bat was used to "intimidate" the victim.

The court heard the victim was now taking anxiety medication as a result of what happened and no longer felt safe in his own home. The victim has since moved away from the street he lived on when the incident happened.

Jonathan Middleton, 34, of Bakers Way, Sarn, Bridgend, previously pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and to possession of an offensive weapon.

Daniel Carter, 32, also previously pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary when he appeared alongside his co-defendant.

Defending Middleton, Louis Williamson said in mitigation the defendant was a father of two who had "limitations", and struggled to read and write.

Adam Sharp, defending Carter, said the end of a long-term relationship saw the defendant's problems with alcohol and cannabis extend to the use of cocaine as well. He added that it was accepted the incident was serious, although it was "rather fast moving, chaotic and brief."

Judge Lucy Crowther said it was clear neither defendant was remorseful for what they had done and sought to justify their actions, with Middleton saying the victim was trying to "milk" the situation.

Following a quarter discount for entering guilty pleas, both Middleton and Carter were sentenced to four years in prison, with up to half served in custody.

The defendants were also given a 15-year restraining order banning them from contacting their victim, posting anything on social media about him or encouraging others to contact him or post about him.