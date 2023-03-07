Police have appealed for information after two men sexually assaulted a woman on a train in south Wales.

The victim boarded a train from Cardiff to Fishguard and sat in the back carriage at 4.02pm on Thursday 9 February.

At around 5pm, two men joined the train at Swansea and sat next to her. After it departed Swansea station, the pair started to speak with to woman and tried to engage her in unwanted conversations, police said.

Both men were said to have touched the woman inappropriately on a number of occasions before leaving the train at Llanelli at about 5.20pm, police confirmed.

After they departed, the female passenger was asked by two fellow travellers if she was okay as they had witnessed the incident.

British Transport Police officers have since launched an appeal for witnesses following the incident.

They described the first man as white, about 5'5" in height, brown hair, clean shaven, average build, carrying a backpack and speaking with a thick Polish accent.

The second man described by police as white, taller than the first, also with brown hair, a short beard and of slender build who also spoke with a thick Polish accent. It is believed that one of the men wore baggy green cargo trousers.

Anyone with information is asked to context the police with reference number 23000015448.