The police watchdog has confirmed that it will investigate the actions of two Welsh police forces prior to three people being found dead and two seriously injured after a fatal car crash in Cardiff.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched a formal investigation into the actions of Gwent Police and South Wales Police for their search response to the missing victims of the crash, amid criticism from some that they did not appear to take matters seriously enough.

Eve Smith and Darcy Ross, both 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, died in the collision, while Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, are in a critical condition, police said.

All five were travelling in a Volkswagen Tiguan which left the A48(M) in Cardiff and hit trees in the St Mellons area of the city during the early hours of Saturday, police believe, with the exact time set to be confirmed following an investigation.

The scene of the crash was discovered almost 48 hours after the last known sighting of the group.

David Ford, IOPC director, said: "After careful assessment of referrals from Gwent police and South Wales police, we have decided to independently investigate how police responded to the missing person reports.

"We will be examining what information police had, the grading given to any risk assessments and the steps taken by police to locate the missing people prior to the Volkswagen Tiguan being found just after midnight on Monday.

"We will also consider what communication took place between the two forces and whether police action was appropriate and followed relevant policy and procedures."“Our investigation is at a very early stage."

“We will be contacting the families involved to express our sympathies, explain our role and set out how our investigation will progress.

"We are aware of the significant community concern about the tragic events that have unfolded and would like to assure everyone that we will conduct a thorough and timely investigation.”

Gwent Police and South Wales Police say they referred the matter to the IOPC, "as is usual in these circumstances."

A vigil was underway at the crash site on Tuesday evening.

Timeline of events

The group had been to a social club in Maesglas, Newport, on Friday night and are thought to have then travelled 40 miles to the Trecco Bay area of Porthcawl.

Police have confirmed they were last seen at about 2am on Saturday in Pentwyn, Cardiff.

Officers believe the car was involved in a collision and left the A48(M) some time later, but further investigations are needed to establish an exact time.

After failing to go home, the five were reported missing by their families over the weekend.

The first call was made to police at 7:34pm on Saturday, while further reports were made until 5:37pm on Sunday.

Hundreds of people took part in searches, but Gwent Police did not issue a public appeal for help until 11pm on Sunday.

In a joint statement, Gwent and South Wales Police said a police helicopter was requested to search an area of Cardiff at 11:50pm on Sunday, which the forces said led to Gwent Police officers on the ground having sight of the car (the Volkswagen Tiguan) at 12:02am on Monday 6th March.

Tributes have been paid by friends and family of Darcy Ross, Rafel Jeanne and Eve Smith. Credit: ITV Wales

Speaking at the scene, a friend of Darcy, Eve and Sophie had claimed it was members of the public searching who found the scene of the crash.

Tamzin Samuels, 20, said: “I do think the police could have done a lot more in putting the helicopters out earlier.

“They only posted the appeal an hour before the girls were found. We found them before the police found them – we rang the police.

“The search party found the girls before the police found the girls.

“I think that speaks volumes really, they had all that equipment, and we had cars when we were looking.

“They were really popular girls, the life of the party, and it was really out of character for them to do what they did, which is why we knew something was wrong.”

In a statement, the family of Eve Smith asked for their privacy to be respected.

They added: "We want to allow Gwent Police and South Wales Police the time and space to investigate the matter in a thorough and professional way and to enable the Independent Office for Police Conduct thereafter to come to their own conclusions."

Gwent Police’s Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hoborough and South Wales Police's Assistant Chief Constable Jason Davies said their thoughts are with victims' families.

