Welsh football captain Sophie Ingle has been awarded an OBE for services to football.

The midfielder joined the likes of Liverpool player James Milner and pundit Chris Kamara in receiving an honour at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Originally from Llandough, Penarth, Ingle was appointed captain of the national team in 2015 ahead of the Istria Cup following the surprise move to drop Jess Fishlock.

Having made her international debut in a World Cup qualifying match in 2009, Ingle became just the third Welsh player to win 100 caps, joining Fishlock and Loren Dykes in reaching the illustrious milestone.

Ingle has been the Wales captain since 2015 Credit: PA

She has also had an impressive club career to date, starting at Cardiff City Ladies aged 15 alongside fellow centurions Fishlock and Dykes, as well as Laura McAllister, Gwennan Harries and Natasha Harding.

A move to Chelsea Women followed, first in 2012, before returning to the London-based club ahead of the 2018/19 season.

Between her two spells with Chelsea Women, Ingle played at Bristol City, where she was made captain, and then at Liverpool Women.

After her move back to Chelsea, Ingle played a pivotal role as they made it all the way to the Women's Champions League final in 2021. Despite losing 4-0 to Barcelona Women, she played eight of Chelsea's nine matches in the tournament - there was only player who played more.

Ingle was also selected to represent Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, having been a reserve in 2012. She captained the side in one of the games, and was the only Welsh player in the squad.

Ingle will next captain Wales in two international friendlies in April against Northern Ireland and Portugal.