The former school of Rafel Jeanne, one of the three victims of a fatal car crash in Cardiff, has paid tribute to a "joyful pupil" who was a "very sincere friend."

Rafel Jeanne, 24, from Cardiff, was found dead alongside Darcy Ross and Eve Smith, both 21 and from Newport, after midnight on Monday morning.

It was after a car they were travelling in crashed into a wooded area off the A48 near St Mellons.

Two others who were travelling in the car, Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, are being treated in hospital for serious injuries.

Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf, a Welsh-medium secondary school in Llandaff, Cardiff, shared a tribute on Twitter "to remember and send our sincere condolences from all at Glantaf."

Hundreds attended a vigil on Tuesday night for the victims of the crash Credit: ITV Wales

The message described Mr Jeanne as a "popular" pupil and an accomplished sportsman who was "full of life and energy," saying that "his energetic, enthusiastic approach and warm smile attracted people to him and marked his character."

It comes after a vigil was held on Tuesday night, where hundreds of people gathered to let off fireworks and balloons in memory of the three victims and to show support for the two people still in hospital.

The school's full message reads:

"It is with great sadness that we hear of the loss of one of our dear, former pupils Rafel Jeanne, who was cruelly and unexpectedly taken this week.

"Rafel was a joyful pupil, full of life and energy at school, popular within his year group and a very sincere friend who was well respected among his classmates.

"He contributed regularly to school activities, starring as a member of rugby teams, at the National Stadium winning the Welsh Cup in 2013 and travelling with the school’s 7-a-side squad to compete in the Rosslyn Park finals in 2012.

"His energetic, enthusiastic approach and warm smile attracted people to him and marked his character. Rafel was a popular and happy pupil, keen to support others, indeed seeing his development during his time at school was proof of his maturity and consistent effort within the school community.

"We send our sincere condolences to Rafel’s family and friends throughout the city and beyond, as we dearly remember a joyful and dear pupil whom we are delighted and proud to know as a member of teulu Glantaf.

"Pawb / All

"Ysgol Gyfun Cymraeg Glantaf"

The police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), has confirmed it will investigate the actions of two police forces involved in handling the investigation.

It said it will look at South Wales Police and Gwent Police's handling of missing person reports before the scene of the crash and the victims were subsequently discovered, almost 48 hours after their last known sighting.

IOPC Director, David Ford, said that the investigation is "at a very early stage."

Tributes have been pouring in for the victims both on social media and at the scene of the crash. Credit: ITV Wales

Mr Ford said: "We will be contacting the families involved to express our sympathies, explain our role and set out how our investigation will progress.

"We are aware of the significant community concern about the tragic events that have unfolded and would like to assure everyone that we will conduct a thorough and timely investigation."

Gwent Police and South Wales Police say they referred the matter to the IOPC, "as is usual in these circumstances."

Gwent Police’s Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hoborough and South Wales Police's Assistant Chief Constable Jason Davies said their thoughts are with victims' families.