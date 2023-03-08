More than 300 organisations have called for tighter laws to address Wales’s position as “one of the most nature depleted countries in the world."

The organisations from across Wales have signed an open letter to First Minister Mark Drakeford, urging him to bring forward a Nature Positive Bill, as well as creating a new environmental watchdog as soon as possible.

The campaign, coordinated by Climate Cymru, is demanding a "commitment to nature recovery targets" is put into law.

Groups who have signed the letter include businesses, charities and universities.

Wales is the only UK nation which has not created an independent body to oversee the implementation of environmental laws and make sure public bodies are meeting their obligations.

According to Climate Cymru, "Wales remains the only home nation that has not addressed the environmental governance gap that arose when the UK left the EU."

Currently, one in six species is under threat in Wales, with insect and bird populations falling dramatically in recent years.

The Senedd's Climate Change Committee said last summer that "although the interim measures [put in place by the Welsh Government] have value, a permanent environmentalgovernance body is desperately needed."

David Kilner, who is coordinating the campaign, said that while there are reasons to be optimistic "it just needs government will, legal obligations and a watchdog to follow it through - Nature cannot wait for us.”

Sam Ward, Climate Cymru Manager, said: “The current trajectory of extinction and decline is not inevitable. A future where we see thriving and rejuvenation of nature in Wales is absolutely possible if Welsh Government take necessary urgent action.

"People have genuine power to influence Welsh Government if we work in a collective and strategic way. We have made it easy for people to demonstrate to politicians that they care, either as individuals or organisations, and we are inviting everyone to do so."

In response a Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We are committed to tackling the nature emergency and recognise that the scale of the action needed requires a Team Wales approach. The deep dive on biodiversity set out recommendations for the immediate collective action we need to take, this includes the introduction of an environmental governance body and statutory nature targets.”