Play Brightcove video

North Wales reporter Ian Lang meets the weightlifting over-60s showing "growing old is a choice"

Meet the 93-year-old weightlifter and keen gym-goer who is fitter than many a third of her age.

Ray Williams, coach of the Nifty 60's fitness group for older people at the Holyhead and Anglesey Weightlifting and Fitness Centre, said: "Ageing is a process that's inevitable, growing old is a choice".

And Gwen Pritchard - aged 93 - is certainly proof of that. She attends the classes twice a week, lifting weights as well as doing other exercises.

On top of that, she also plays bowls twice a week and walks at least 10,000 steps every day.

Talking about the benefits of all the exercise, Gwen said: "When you walk home you definitely feel a difference. You do feel good."

Gwen joins other over-60s at the classes twice a week Credit: ITV Wales

Explaining her fitness regime she added: "I come here twice a week, I play bowls twice a week and on Thursday I belong to a walking club. I did 18,000 steps yesterday, and normally I do 10,000 steps. I walk everyday".

The Nifty 60's group is, as the name suggests, a group designed to get people over age of 60 moving.

Ray Williams, a former weightlifting gold medalist at the Commonwealth Games and coach of the group said: "This group has just grown phenomenally and they attend twice a week and get the physical benefits.

"So, they increase their bone density, they don't lose muscle as fast, so they can really reverse the age process."

Describing how he benefits from coaching, Ray said "it's as good as winning medals."

Ray said coaching is as rewarding as winning medals Credit: ITV Wales

He added: "Gwen is 93, they're all over 60. I think the combined age of the group is nearly 2,000. But look how fit they are.

"It's a great thing and I'd like to see more 18 year olds doing the same things."

One user said she no longer needed a new knee after working out with the group, while another said: "Well, it energised me, it helps me to free my body up and feel like I'm a human being."

