A prison officer is accused of raping a woman after a night out after offering her help while she was "extremely drunk", a court has heard.

Glenn Coleman, 61, allegedly took the woman home in a taxi before stripping her and raping her while she was too drunk to fight back.

A jury at Newport Crown Court heard that Coleman - a guard at 1,600-inmate Parc Prison in Bridgend, South Wales - offered to help the young woman in her twenties after she was "extremely drunk" on a night out with friends in Cardiff city centre.

Coleman has since claimed she consented to sex, but the woman has denied it saying he was "old enough" to be her grandfather.

Coleman who was also on a night out in Cardiff 60 miles from his home, met the woman, who had become ill after drinking at a number of pubs and bars, in the city centre.

Prosecuting, Roger Griffiths has said: "He [Coleman] came with her in a taxi to her accommodation, stripped her naked and raped her in bed."

The woman is said to have told police: "I wanted it to stop, but I couldn't. I wasn't strong enough to stop it. My body didn't do anything and I wanted it to stop."

Mr Griffiths said the victim had "a great deal to drink" and was described by those with her on the night as "drunk and unsteady on her feet".

Newport Crown Court then heard she was sick on another person in a pub - and Coleman offered to take her back to the accommodation in nearby Pontcanna, Cardiff.

But she said she "couldn't stop being sick, it was like water".

Mr Griffiths said Coleman "took advantage of the very drunk woman". He added, "he had non consensual sexual activity with her.

"She was so drunk she could not have consented to what had gone on that night and the defendant took advantage of that situation to have sex with her."

The court heard Coleman stripped himself and his victim's clothes before getting into bed with her and rubbed her back while saying "Are you ok? Are you ok?"

The woman also told the jury Coleman was putting his hands in her mouth throughout the alleged assault in July 2021.

One of the victim's friends later burst in on them and the defendant is accused of saying said: "Oh no, I'm in trouble now."

The friends began screaming at him and police were called. Coleman told police what had gone on was consensual. But she denied agreeing to sex and told police: "He is old enough to be my bampi".

Mr Griffiths said: "Our case is she was simply too drunk to give any meaningful consent to the defendant and her condition would have been obvious to him."

Coleman, of Hendy, near Pontarddulais in Swansea, pleaded not guilty to rape, sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault. The trial continues.