Thousands of young people across Wales are off school due to snow fall in many parts overnight.

Nearly 200 schools are closed on Wednesday (March 8) mainly in the south and west Wales.

It comes as the Met Office is warning of more snow over the coming hours and on Thursday.

The warning for snow and ice covers most parts of south and mid Wales and is active until 9am on Thursday. Credit: Met Office.

Rhondda Cynon Taf is the area with the most school closures, followed by Swansea.

How many schools are closed across the local authority areas?

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 54

Swansea: 32

Merthyr Tydfil: 25

Caerphilly: 20

Torfaen: 18

Blaenau Gwent: 15

Bridgend: 13

Neath Port Talbot: 2

Pembrokeshire: 2

What to expect according to the Met Office

Some roads and railways could be affected, with passengers set to face longer journey times by road, bus and train services

Some injuries could occur from slips and falls on icy surfaces

There may be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

It says some rural communities could become temporarily cut off.

There is also the possibility of power cuts in some parts, according to the Met Office.

Some mountain roads are shut in the south Wales valleys.

The Met Office has also said heavy snow is expected in north Wales towards the end of the week.