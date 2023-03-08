Warnings of travel disruption as snow falls in parts of Wales
People in parts of Wales are waking up to snow on the ground as forecasters warn it could lead to difficult driving conditions.
The Met Office currently has a yellow warning in force until 9am on Thursday 9 March.
Hundreds of schools are closed with majority in the south Wales valleys.
It says some rural communities could become temporarily cut off and some could experience power cuts.
The Rhigos mountain road connecting the Rhondda and Cynon valleys is currently closed.
In Cardiff, the A469 Thornhill Road at Capel Gwilym Road is impassable due to snow.
How many schools are closed across the local authority areas?
Rhondda Cynon Taf: 54
Merthyr Tydfil: 25
Caerphilly: 20
Torfaen: 18
Blaenau Gwent: 15
Bridgend: 13
Neath Port Talbot: 2
What to expect according to the Met Office
Some roads and railways could be affected, with passengers set to face longer journey times by road, bus and train services
Some injuries could occur from slips and falls on icy surfaces
There may be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
This was the scene at Llandaff Cathedral on Wednesday morning.
The Met Office has also said heavy snow is expected in north Wales towards the end of the week.
