People in parts of Wales are waking up to snow on the ground as forecasters warn it could lead to difficult driving conditions.

The Met Office currently has a yellow warning in force until 9am on Thursday 9 March.

Hundreds of schools are closed with majority in the south Wales valleys.

The warning covers most parts of south and mid Wales and is active until 9am on Thursday. Credit: Met Office.

It says some rural communities could become temporarily cut off and some could experience power cuts.

The Rhigos mountain road connecting the Rhondda and Cynon valleys is currently closed.

In Cardiff, the A469 Thornhill Road at Capel Gwilym Road is impassable due to snow.

The snowing has also stuck in Pentyrch near Cardiff.

How many schools are closed across the local authority areas?

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 54

Merthyr Tydfil: 25

Caerphilly: 20

Torfaen: 18

Blaenau Gwent: 15

Bridgend: 13

Neath Port Talbot: 2

It may look pretty but many schools are closed across the south Wales valleys due to the conditions. Credit: Menna Davies.

What to expect according to the Met Office

Some roads and railways could be affected, with passengers set to face longer journey times by road, bus and train services

Some injuries could occur from slips and falls on icy surfaces

There may be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

This was the scene at Llandaff Cathedral on Wednesday morning.

The Met Office has also said heavy snow is expected in north Wales towards the end of the week.

