This was the view this morning from a home in Splott in south Wales.

Many people woke up to a shock on Wednesday (8 March) morning as snow flurries swept across Wales, covering the ground in white.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice covering parts of the country over the next couple of days.

Sleet and snow is expected to spread north-eastwards through the day, with it feeling cold with a brisk breeze in the south of the country.

Maximum temperatures on Wednesday are expected to reach 5°C.

Here's some of the weather pictures you've been sending in from different parts of Wales:

Cariad the Saint Bernard out looking for someone to rescue in the snow in the Afan Valley in South Wales. Credit: Lee Pickersgill

This was Carl Barter's view in Rhigos. Credit: Carl Barter

This was the view from Menna's home in Mountain Ash. Credit: Menna Davies

People have woke up to a blanket of snow in Trinant, Caerphilly Credit: Sarah Jane Chubb

Richard Hinchliffe says he's experienced quite a lot of snow in Swansea. Credit: Richard Hinchliffe

Blaenycwm in Rhondda Cynon Taff Credit: Lisa Emanuel

Someone looks happy to be out in the snow! Credit: Lisa Emanuel

Blaenycwm looking beautiful in the cold conditions. Credit: Lisa Emanuel

