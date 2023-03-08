Your weather pictures as snow and ice sweep across Wales amid Met Office warning
This was the view this morning from a home in Splott in south Wales.
Many people woke up to a shock on Wednesday (8 March) morning as snow flurries swept across Wales, covering the ground in white.
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice covering parts of the country over the next couple of days.
Sleet and snow is expected to spread north-eastwards through the day, with it feeling cold with a brisk breeze in the south of the country.
Maximum temperatures on Wednesday are expected to reach 5°C.
Here's some of the weather pictures you've been sending in from different parts of Wales:
