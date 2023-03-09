Five men have been arrested in connection with an incident in Splott, Cardiff, which left a 40-year-old man with serious head injuries.

The man was found injured in Marion Street, Splott at around 2.30pm on Sunday, 5 March, South Wales Police said.

He remains in a critical but stable condition at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.

Detective Superintendent Darren George said: “Following extensive enquiries five men, aged 18, 19, 21, 22, and 23 have been arrested in connection with this incident.

“The 23-year-old remains in police custody and the four other men are on bail pending further enquiries.

“Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information or footage, is asked to please come forward.”

South Wales Police are asking anyone with information to get in touch quoting ref: 2300072488.