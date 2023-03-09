A woman has been jailed for trying to stab a woman on her doorstep her victim and then encouraging her dog to bite her.

Daisy Lewis attacked Misha Casey with a five inch knife outside her home in Llantwit Fadre in Pontypridd.

Ms Casey had gone to the defendant's home to confront her about racist messages she had posted on Facebook about another woman Renee Lawson.

Daisy Lewis had been confronted after sending racist messages on Facebook Credit: South Wales Police

The messages sent on 6 February threatened to come Ms Lawson's workplace and described her as a "f****** black ****".

At a sentencing hearing, Merthyr Crown Court heard how Ms Casey had banged on the defendant's door calling her a "crackhead" but when Lewis answered she was brandishing a kitchen knife and "charged" towards her.

As a result of the assault Ms Casey also suffered injuries to the left side of her face and to her hands when she tried to defend herself.

Lewis then encouraged her dog to attack the the victim and latched onto her arm as the defendant said: "Get her girl."

The judge, Recorder Carl Harrison said, "You pushed her and made stabbing motions towards her stomach and made contact with her twice.

"You didn't cause puncture wounds and you are lucky I am not dealing with you for more serious matters. Using a knife can cause catastrophic injuries especially in a heightened and aggressive situation."

The court heard Ms Lawson received racist abuse as a child and the abuse she suffered at the hands of Lewis brought back "horrifying memories".

As a result of the messages Ms Casey attended Lewis' home to confront her.

Merthyr Crown Court heard Ms Lewis encouraged her dog to attack the the victim Credit: PA

Lewis, of The Oaks, was arrested and later pleaded guilty to threatening someone with a blade, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and malicious communications.

The court heard she was of previous good character.

In mitigation, defence barrister William Bebb said his client has a young son and if she was sent into prison her position would become "entrenched" and there would be no sustainable support for her.

He also said she hadn't had the most "straightforward upbringing".

Sentencing, the judge said the offences were too serious for anything other than an immediate custodial sentence.

He sentenced Lewis to a total of 16 months imprisonment and she was made subject to two restraining orders lasting five years.

