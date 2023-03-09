Play Brightcove video

The funeral has taken place for a drag queen from Cardiff whose body was found in a lane in the city centre.

Darren Moore's body was found in a lane close to Windsor Place and Park Lane on Sunday, January 22.

Darren Moore was found dead in a lane in the city centre in January Credit: South Wales Police/GoFundme

The 39-year-old, from Newport, was a well-known drag artist in Cardiff, was last seen at around 5am on that day dressed in drag and was wearing full-face make-up, a luminous green dress, a blonde wig, diamante heels, and a matching clutch bag.

Today, a horse-drawn funeral procession closed roads today as it passed the popular Golden Cross pub.

The horse drawn carriage was taken through Cardiff city centre Credit: Media Wales

Three busy Cardiff city centre roads were closed to allow the procession.

Mill Lane, Canal Street, and Hayes Bridge Road were shut between 11.30am and 1pm by officials from Cardiff Council and South Wales Police.Entrance and exit routes from the John Lewis car park and Marriott Hotel were affected for a short period of time and access was managed by the council.

Taxis, buses, and delivery vehicles were required to vacate the area by 11.20am to make way for vehicles involved in the cortege.

Roads were closed for the procession to file past the Golden Cross pub Credit: Media Wales

Cardiff business group FOR Cardiff had tweeted on Wednesday that the roads were being closed to facilitate a large funeral procession.

But there was only a small turnout in steady rain on Thursday. Mr Moore's funeral is understood to be being held at Thornhill Crematorium later in the afternoon.A 50-year-old man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following Mr Moore's death is now on police bail pending further enquiries.