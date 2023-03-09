Play Brightcove video

Heavy snowfall has made for difficult conditions on the roads

Flintshire council has confirmed all schools in the county will remain shut on Friday due to heavy snowfall across north Wales.

A met office amber warning is still in place until Friday morning

On Thursday almost every school was closed in Flintshire, Wrexham and Gwynedd following heavy flurries overnight with around 350 closed across Wales.

Several roads were impassable and snow meant rail services were suspended on the Heart of Wales Line on Transport for Wales services between Swansea and Shrewsbury.

The amber warning is in place until 9am Friday and covers Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Powys and Wrexham.

What can we expect?

The Met office says s now is expected to become persistent and, at times, heavy again later Thursday afternoon onwards into early Friday. During this time, many places are likely to see 10-20 cm of snow with a chance of up to 30 cm falling, this most likely over higher ground above 200 metres. As well as snow, freezing rain is possible giving icy conditions in the south of the warning area, bringing additional hazards to infrastructure and travel.

What disruption is expected with an amber warning?

Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers

Some delays and cancellations to rail and bus services are likely

There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off

Power cuts are likely and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

Injuries from slips and falls are likely on icy surfaces

Further areas are also covered by a yellow snow warning which extends to 2pm Friday. Those areas are Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd , Isle of Anglesey, Monmouthshire, Powys, Wrexham