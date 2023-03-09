Play Brightcove video

People at the hub have been speaking to ITV Wales' correspondent Carole Green

As heavy snow grips parts of Wales, people at a Denbighshire warm hub have told ITV News the venue is important to the community.

They have come together amid warnings that communities could become cut off because of the heavy snow.

An amber warning for snow and ice is currently in force until 9am on Friday, covering parts of north Wales.

Schools are shut and some roads are either closed or impassable because of the snow. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales.

Diane Carrie, a user of the warm hub, told ITV News that she and others look forward to going every week.

"We never know what's going to be on the menu."

She added: "It's so nice a lot of people to get together, people who haven't seen each other for years, somewhere nice and warm to come as well.

Council workers have been out gritting and clearing roads across the country. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales.

Diane said that they are all neighbours at the hub.

Today, those there played a game of dominos and were served hot soup.

"Lots of people play games and it seems to be growing every week, which is absolutely great," Diane said.

"On a cold, snowy day, you really need to be here, when you can make it and it's safe to do so."

Last October, the Welsh Government announced it would be spending more than a million pounds on warm hubs across the country. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales.

What are warm hubs?

They are intended to be places within local communities where people can find a safe, accessible and warm environment during the day.

The hubs aim to help reduce the cost of heating their own homes and to help those facing extreme fuel poverty this winter.

