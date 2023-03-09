Some mountain roads remain shut following yesterday's snow fall in southern parts of Wales.

The Rhigos and Bwlch mountain passes are closed but the snow has stopped in the south Wales valleys.

More than 190 schools have already announced they will be closed throughout Thursday, 9 March.

Councils across the country have had workers out gritting the roads.

Yesterday, the south Wales valleys were worst affected with all schools in the Rhondda Cynon Taf council area closed from Wednesday lunchtime.

Today, the attention turns to the mid and north with heavy snow expected to fall over the coming hours.

The Met Office has a snow warning in place, which is active until 2pm tomorrow, Friday 10 March.

What to expect over the coming hours:

Schools could close across the north and in parts of mid Wales

Snow could lead to delays on the roads and railways

Flights could be disrupted or cancelled

Some rural communities could become cut off

Power cuts are possible

Some schools in the south and north have already announced that they will be closed on Thursday.

Latest road closures (7am - Thursday, 9 March):

Rhigos mountain pass between the Hirwaun industrial estate and Treherbert

A4061 / A4107 Bwlch mountain road is closed on all sides (Bridgend County Borough, Rhondda Cynon Taf and Neath Port Talbot)

A44 is impassable both directions because of snow from The Ystumtuen Turn Off (Llywernog) to The Pant Mawr Turn Off (Pant Mawr)

A488 both ways closed due to snow between The Presteigne Turn Off (Monaughty) and The Dolau Turn Off (Dolau)

