More than 200 schools have already closed and more are expected to follow as warnings for heavy snow continue.

A similar number shut in south and west Wales yesterday because of conditions.

Today, attention turns to mid and northern parts of the country with forecasters predicting heavy snow.

How many schools are closed so far?

Flintshire: 82

Powys: 53

Wrexham: 39

Blaenau Gwent: 24

Denbighshire: 21

Gwynedd: 5

Torfaen: 4

Conwy: 1

The Met Office has a snow warning in place, covering mid and north Wales, which is active until 2pm tomorrow, Friday 10 March.

On the roads, the Rhigos and Bwlch mountain passes are closed but the snow has stopped in the south Wales valleys.

Thousands of young people across the country are facing another day of learning from home.

What to expect over the coming hours:

Schools could close across the north and in parts of mid Wales

Snow could lead to delays on the roads and railways

Flights could be disrupted or cancelled

Some rural communities could become cut off

Power cuts are possible

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...