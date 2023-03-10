The best friend of a mother who is on trial over the killing of her toddler daughter claimed she knew "something bad" was going to happen, a court has heard.

Lola James died on in July 2020 in Haverfordwest.

Kyle Bevan, 31, from Aberystwyth was living with Lola and her mum, Sinead James.

He denies murdering the toddler while Ms James is charged with causing or allowing her daughter's death.

Swansea Crown heard Kyle Bevan took more than hour to call for an ambulance after he made a video of Lola unconscious. Credit: Media Wales.

Lola sustained “catastrophic” head trauma, having suffered 101 external injuries and extensive damage to both her eyes.

Her brain injuries were compared with those found in car crash victims.

The court heard Bevan's claim that the family dog caused the injuries by pushing her down the stairs.

"A danger to children"

Swansea Crown Court heard from Casey Morgan, a close friend of Ms James.

She claims Ms James was controlled by her boyfriend.

Ms Morgan told the court that he had taken Ms James' house key and debit cards, and he would not allow her to have a mobile phone.

She claims Bevan took amphetamines and other controlled drugs, smoked cannabis and drunk heavily.

"Get rid of him"

Ms Morgan told the court that she didn't like him, and that she “made that clear to Sinead."

"I told her to get rid of him and that I didn’t want him around my house or my kids."

Ms Morgan then described her relationship with Lola: “I was there when she was born. I think I was the first to hold her,” she said, crying.

Lola was "petrified" and "didn't want to go home"

She recalled how Ms James repeatedly called her for help when she said Bevan was behaving aggressively and “smashing up the house”.

On 5 July Ms Morgan said she went to the park with Lola and her mother and noticed bruising on her legs.

Later she witnessed Bevan being verbally abusive to James and said Lola was screaming saying “she didn’t want to go home”.

Ms Morgan recounted how two days later, on 7 July, James asked to come over to her house but Bevan arrived first.

“He was foaming by the mouth, his eyes were huge, he didn’t look good,” Ms Morgan said.

“He was aggressive and it was really scary.”

She said James arrived with Lola looking “petrified”.

Then she told the court Bevan admitted to her and her partner that he had threatened to rape James that morning.

“From that day I knew something bad was going to happen.

“I told her that if she didn’t get rid of him he was going to hurt her."

The jury was shown messages between the two defendants that were sent while Lola was in hospital.

Swansea Crown Court heard mum Sinead James knew her boyfriend had a "nasty and violent temper". Credit: PA Images.

Bevan insisted the pair relay the same story about what happened to the police.

He wrote their accounts needed to be “bang on”.

In one message, Bevan wrote: “Well what are you going to say? Sinead this is important like.”

Ms James replied: “What you told me.”

Bevan messaged back: “Yeah obviously but you got to get it bang on like. Sinead for f*** sake like.”

The court also heard from Bevan’s mother Alison Bevan who gave evidence via video link from inside the court.

Ms Bevan said her son had been diagnosed with ADHD when he was six, and said he was “a bit thick”.

She said she was aware of an instance when her son had grabbed Ms James’s arm and she kicked him out.

The trial continues.

