Teacher strikes called off in Wales after new pay offer from Welsh Government

Teacher strikes in Wales have been called off after the Welsh Government proposed a new pay offer.

Members of the National Education Union (NEU) planned to walk out next Wednesday (March 15) and Thursday (March 16) in an ongoing dispute over pay.

The union said it was cancelling the planned action following "meaningful negotiations" with the Welsh Government.

Teachers in Wales taking part in a day of strike action earlier this month. Credit: ITV Wales

The revised offer adds up to an 8% pay increase for teachers in Wales for 2022/23 and members will now be balloted on the new proposal.

David Evans, Wales Secretary for the National Education Union Cymru, said that the two parties had been in lengthy negotiations.

He added: "We remain disappointed that the Minister was unable to make a cash offer for support staff, but at least he is now acknowledging the workload challenges there.”

The Welsh Government said they "welcome the decision to pause strikes" and believe the offer is a good one that members can hopefully support.

Less than two weeks ago, thousands of schools across Wales closed as teachers walked out for the second time in a long-running dispute over pay.

Teachers picketing outside the Senedd earlier this month told ITV Wales that they believed the role of support staff in schools is important for children's safety and wellbeing.

"We've got lots leaving the profession, we've got lots using food banks to keep surviving," one teacher said.