Ben spoke to our north Wales reporter Joanne Gallacher

As large parts of Wales continue to experience snow, a former gritter has become a local hero after offering to taxi people around.

In his home village of Coedpoeth, Ben Owen's been up all hours to get doctors and nurses to and from work at Wrexham's Maelor Hospital.

Mr Owen had put his mobile number up on social media, saying he was ready to help, if needed.

Since then, he's been "crazy busy" and even had a phone call when he was speaking to ITV News on camera.

Watch the moment when Ben gets a phone call whilst speaking to our reporter

He told ITV News that a local man was involved in an accident on Thursday, so to help, he took the man's family to the hospital in his 4x4 truck.

On Friday, Mr Owen said he will be taking some people to a nearby funeral after picking up the food up for them yesterday.

North Wales has been battered by heavy snow over the last 24-hours.

Around 20cm of snow fell in Capel Curig, Conwy, overnight.

Thousands of young people have another day off as hundreds of schools, mainly in the north, are shut because of the conditions.

Several main roads across the north have either been closed or blocked, causing disruption to drivers and public transport.

Traffic Wales has been urging drivers to "take extra care" when making journeys.

