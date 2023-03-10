It's the battle to avoid the wooden spoon in Rome tomorrow afternoon as Wales face Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in the penultimate round of the Six Nations.

Wales had their third consecutive Six Nations defeat against England at the Principality Stadium on 25 February.

Much has been made of the off-field dramas engulfing Welsh rugby which saw players threaten to strike amid uncertainty around their contracts. The regions' budgets are being slashed and players who are out of contract this summer are being offered significantly reduced salaries.

The 20-10 defeat to England means Wales are currently bottom of the table with just two games to play and no points on the board so far.

In his post-match press conference, Gatland warned the "last thing" his team wants to do is "get a wooden spoon." Credit: PA

A loss for Gatland's side tomorrow would be their first Six Nations whitewash since 2003.

Italy have finished last in the past seven tournaments but victory over Wales would secure a first Six Nations home win since 2013.

Kick-off is set for 14:15 and is live on ITV.

Italy: 15-Allan; 14-Padovani, 13-Brex, 12-Menoncello, 11-Bruno; 10-Garbisi, 9-Varney; 1-Fischetti, 2-Nicotera, 3-Ferrari, 4-Niccolo Cannone, 5-Ruzza, 6-Negri, 7-Lamaro (capt), 8-Lorenzo Cannone.

Replacements: 16-Bigi, 17-Zani, 18-Riccione, 19-Iachizzi, 20-Pettinelli, 21-Zuliani, 22-Fusco, 23-Morisi.

Wales: 15-Liam Williams; 14-Adams, 13-Grady, 12-Hawkins, 11-Dyer; 10-Owen Williams, 9-Webb; 1-Wyn Jones, 2-Owens (capt), 3-Francis, 4-Jenkins, 5-Beard, 6-Morgan, 7-Tipuric, 8-Faletau.

Replacements: 16-Baldwin, 17-Thomas, 18-Lewis, 19-Davies, 20-Reffell, 21-Tomos Williams, 22-North, 23-Rees-Zammit.

Italy haven't beaten Wales at home for 16 years since a 23-20 victory in 2007.

However, the Azzurri beat the Welsh 22-21 in last years Six Nations game in Cardiff.