Welsh Labour delegates will be battling the weather to try to converge on Llandudno today ahead of their annual conference this weekend.

If those travelling from the south make it to the north, they may not enjoy summer sun at the seaside but they will find colleagues full of electoral sunniness.

It is a conference that will be focussed on the next UK General Election which is expected next year but recent experience suggests it is wise not to rule it out coming sooner than that!

Welsh Labour are holding their annual party conference in Llandudno this weekend. Credit: PA

Whenever it comes, polls suggest that problems besetting the Conservative UK Government are benefiting Labour though there are still some who think the party has yet to convince voters of positive reasons for switching their support.

Here in Wales, the party is gaining some of its highest-ever polling figures. In the most recent Barn Poll for ITV Cymru Wales and Cardiff University, 51% of respondents said that they would vote for Labour in a UK General Election.

That compared to 18% for the Conservatives and 13% for Plaid Cymru.

Keir Starmer has previously highlighted Welsh Labour's policy successes. Credit: PA

In the last UK General Election, Labour won 40% of the vote and lost 6 seats.

Those seats were swept up by the Conservatives, particularly in what used to be called “Red Wall” seats.

Traditionally Labour-voting areas like Wrexham, Vale of Clwyd and Bridgend are places Labour will be hoping to win back whenever the next UK General Election happens.

As opposition leader, Keir Starmer has made a point not just of highlighting the electoral successes of Welsh Labour but also praising what the party sees as its policy successes.

In his conference welcome to delegates, Mark Drakeford lists those policies, writing: “We extended our fuel support payment to 400,000 households this winter and we continue to provide emergency, lifeline cash payments to people in need through our Discretionary Assistance Fund.”

He also highlights the start of the roll out of free school meals to primary school pupils but does not mention that that particular policy is being delivered in partnership with Plaid Cymru.

He lists some of Welsh Labour’s flagship policies using terms more commonly associated with low-tax Conservatives: “It’s universal support like this, free school breakfasts and free prescriptions, which helps to keep money in people’s pockets in Wales.”

The Welsh Labour Government and Plaid Cymru agreed to roll out free school meals for all primary pupils by 2024, costing £260 million. Credit: PA Images.

However, making so much of Labour’s record in government here in Wales could be a double-edged sword for Keir Starmer and the UK party.

Political opponents frequently highlight what they see as Labour’s failures: longer waiting times in Welsh hospitals, struggling standards in schools and lower wages than anywhere else in the UK.

Add to that a controversial roads review and a potential difference of opinion over gender recognition powers and you can see some areas of tension that could cause problems between Mark Drakeford and Keir Starmer despite their clearly good working relationship.

There is also an element of 'be careful what you wish for'. Welsh Labour delegates in Llandudno will be told repeatedly that their best hope is to see their party in power at both ends of the M4.

But the last time that happened, the relationship was not always rosy. Arguments over European funding, free car parking in hospitals and further devolution caused plenty of difficulties during the Blair/Brown years.

It was also a time when Welsh Labour lost support because of criticism of the UK Labour Government.

What’s more, if Keir Starmer is in number 10 it will be much more difficult for Mark Drakeford or his successor to criticise UK Government decision in the way that he and other ministers now say that Conservative UK Governments have consistently underfunded the Welsh Government.

Those arguments are for the future. For this weekend, expect UK and Welsh Labour figures to radiate optimism, even if this particular seaside will be snowy rather than sunny.