One of the two survivors of a car crash in Cardiff has issued his first statement from hospital after learning three others died.

Shane Loughlin, 32, shared his thoughts on the tragedy through a friend on social media on Friday evening.

Eve Smith and Darcy Ross, both 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, died in the collision, which happened on the A48(M) near the St Mellons area of Cardiff, in the early hours of Saturday 4 March.

Mr Loughlin and Sophie Russon, 20, who were also travelling in the Volkswagen Tiguan, remain in hospital with serious injuries.

Darcy Ross, Rafel Jeanne and Eve Smith all died in the crash. Credit: Social media

His statement read: "Only just found out what happened just want to say sorry to everyone and thank you everyone who helped with the search party and thank you for everyone wishing me well I’ll be back soon love you all.

"Rip Rafel, Eve, and Darcy. Can’t believe it, gutted is an understatement, heart goes out to all families and friends of the people that has passed.

"Long way to recovery mentally and physically but we’ll get there."

Hundreds gathered earlier this week at a vigil for the victims of the crash.

Family and friends let off fireworks, smoke flares and balloons, as well as bringing flowers and tributes to the scene, saying it was to show their respects "for the ones we've lost and the ones who are still here".

People gathered to remember the victims near to where the crash is believed to have happened. Credit: ITV Wales

South Wales Police said the families of the three people who died continue to be supported by specialist family liaison officers. Post-mortem examinations are ongoing.

Assistant Chief Constable Jason Davies said: "The investigation is making good progress in piecing together the events leading up to the collision.

"Specialist officers will continue to carry out a detailed investigation which will enable us to provide the facts of what happened during the early hours of Saturday morning.

"Our thoughts continue to be with the families and all those affected by this tragic incident. Family liaison officers are supporting the families involved at what must be a hugely difficult time for them."

Detectives are calling for anyone driving in the area at this time with potential dashcam footage to come forward as they continue their investigation.

Earlier this week, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), confirmed it will investigate the actions both Gwent and South Wales Police in handling the investigation as both referred themselves to the police watchdog.

It said it will look at South Wales Police and Gwent Police's handling of missing person reports before the scene of the crash and the victims were subsequently discovered, almost 48 hours after their last known sighting.

