Josh Adams has opened up on his contractual situation and the financial turmoil engulfing Welsh rugby.

Wales' disappointing Six Nations campaign has played out against a backdrop of significant uncertainty off the field. The regions' budgets are being slashed and players who are out of contract this summer are being offered significantly reduced salaries.

Adams is not immediately impacted by the situation as he remains under contract at Cardiff.

"That's my contract situation and that's where I expect to be playing next year," he told ITV Sport.

That being said, there has been speculation over his future.

Adams, who has 47 caps, is one of a number of internationals who would now be free to take up a contract abroad and still play for Wales after the cap limit was reduced from 60 to 25. And he admits discussions would need to be had if the club received an offer for him.

His departure would free up significant space on the wage bill but would see the Blue and Blacks lose one of the world's best finishers.

"That's a discussion that we'd have to have then," he said of any potential offers. "With the financial situation, there might be some opportunity to free up some salaries, I don't know the ins and outs of how that works.

"But that's a discussion we'd have to have if an offer like that came across the table. I think those sorts of offers - not just for myself but for other players - might come a bit more now because the cap rule has been lowered to 25.

"That frees up some players who were captured by the 60 caps prior to that. If an offer comes over it wouldn't just be about the club, I've got a young family as well, so it needs to be right for me as well.

"That would be something we'd have to discuss but as I sit here today, I expect to be a Cardiff player next year."

Adams will take up his familiar spot on the wing in Rome today and there is more than pride on the line. There are financial implications of Wales' poor form.

The difference in prize money between finishing fourth or sixth in the Six Nations championship is over £1 million.

And given the cutbacks taking place in Wales at the moment, every little helps.

But the winger insists players have not considered the financial ramifications of winning and losing in Rome.

"If I'm honest, we haven't mentioned that at all," he insisted. I don't think that's a motivation for us. We want to do the best we can obviously but we've underperformed in the first three games and we know there's more in us.

"That's what motivates me, that's what excites me. It's nothing to do with a sum of money.

"That [money] could help but we're not in control of how the money is used. That's out of our control, all we can do is perform."

On the Italy game, he added: "We've spoken about how important this game is for us. But I'm up for the challenge, I'm not going to lie down, I'm going to come out fighting. And I know the other 22 boys behind me are going to come out fighting as well.

"That's all we can give. We've prepared well and I think this is the best week we've had."