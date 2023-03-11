Play Brightcove video

Mark Drakeford has made an emotional speech at Welsh Labour’s conference in Llandudno, speaking of “the intolerable burden of grief.”

The Welsh Labour leader came close to tears as he urged members to remember what he said was “Labour’s moral purpose” as it approaches the next UK General Election campaign.

He told them to “translate that moral purpose into action … even when our hearts are weighed down with the intolerable burden of grief.

“We know our duty: our moral obligation to run towards the dangers that blight so many lives; and never to run away from them.”

Mark Drakeford and Keir Starmer have spoken at the Labour conference in Llandudno.

The First Minister has only recently returned to duties after taking compassionate leave following the death of his wife, Claire, in January.

In his speech he made several references to “the kindness of strangers” as part of Labour’s political mission but also as something he’d experienced himself in recent months.

He was warmly applauded and cheered by the delegates in the conference hall.

Mark Drakeford also used his appearance at Llandudno to call for a radical change to the UK’s electoral system.

He wants to see the UK change from its current system, known as “first-past-the-post”, to a system of proportional representation that more closely reflects different parties’ share of the vote.

He said to delegates that “I do not believe that we can go on accepting a system which, time and again, produces Conservative majorities on a minority of the votes cast.

“And to those who continue to fear a change in the electoral system, I say look to what we have done here in Wales. Twenty-five years of winning and working within a proportional election system.”

It’s a call that won’t be picked up by his fellow Labour leader. Keir Starmer has said that changing the voting system would not be a priority for him if he becomes Prime Minister.

Mark Drakeford’s speech may have been met with cheers and a standing ovation in the conference hall but it’s been criticised by political has met with criticism from political opponents.

The Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said that “Mark Drakeford continues to blame Westminster for the disasters his government in Wales has made.

"Being more radical won’t fix problems such as our ailing road infrastructure, Labour’s radical ideology is in fact making them worse.

"In Wales there is no great appetite for further devolution and constant constitutional tinkering, it is simply the pet project of the Cardiff Bay bubble.

"Instead of trying to appease nationalists Mark Drakeford should be concentrating on fixing the longest NHS waiting times in Britain."