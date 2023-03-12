Au Vodka's Swansea headquaters offered to tattoo customers with bottles of their branded drink in exchange for £250.

Around 150 people queued outside the company's headquarters on Cwmdu industrial estate in Swansea yesterday.

Some said they had been there since early the previous evening, and many since the early hours of the morning.

The brand recently made headlines for the fake tattoo it applied to social media star Jake Paul's arm just days before his big fight with Tommy Fury, which he lost by split decision.

He was reportedly paid $250,000 for the privilege, leading to many responding saying they would have done it for free.

Charlie Sloth, who is behind the brand, together with Jackson Quinn and Charlie Morgan, were prompted to challenge people to "put their money where their mouth is", saying they'd pay people "up to £250" to have a similar tattoo.

The company said it would donate a further £250 per tattoo to charity Maggie's.

According to the organisers, customers were limited to one tattoo per person, with cash offerings between £75 to £250, depending on the size of the tattoo selected.

Customers could choose between three designs that can be allocated on the arms or legs.

AU Vodka posted on Facebook to thank fans that turned up to the event. They said they have raised £7,500 for charity.

In a post, they said: "The Gold Gang are Crazy! Thanks to everyone who’s turned up!

"Already raised over £7,500 for charity".