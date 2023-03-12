A body has been found in Cardiff in the search for Jamie Moreno.

South Wales Police were called at 10:42am this morning following the discovery by a community search party looking for the long-term missing man.

The force posted a statement on social media, saying the body was found "in woodland in Pentwyn Cardiff".

It added: "Formal identification of the body has yet not been carried out as enquiries are ongoing at the scene.

"The family of Jamie Moreno are being supported by specialist officers at this time."