Dog rescued after getting stranded on clifftop overnight in Porthgain
A dog has been rescued after being stranded on a clifftop overnight.
HM Coastguard teams were called out to Porthgain in Pembrokeshire on Saturday night, after reports that the dog had run off.
In a statement posted on social media, the team said they quickly arrived on scene and met the dog owner "who pointed out the dogs location".
They continued: "A rope rescue set up was quickly put in place on the cliff top and a technician was able to abseil down to the dog to secure it in a animal rescue bag before being hauled back up to be reunited with it owners.
"The teams were able to pack up debrief and return to there stations by 1:30am."
They're now urging owners to keep their dogs on leads when walking the cliff paths.