A dog has been rescued after being stranded on a clifftop overnight.

HM Coastguard teams were called out to Porthgain in Pembrokeshire on Saturday night, after reports that the dog had run off.

In a statement posted on social media, the team said they quickly arrived on scene and met the dog owner "who pointed out the dogs location".

They continued: "A rope rescue set up was quickly put in place on the cliff top and a technician was able to abseil down to the dog to secure it in a animal rescue bag before being hauled back up to be reunited with it owners.

"The teams were able to pack up debrief and return to there stations by 1:30am."

They're now urging owners to keep their dogs on leads when walking the cliff paths.